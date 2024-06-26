Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 112,794 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

