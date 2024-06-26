Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $140.81

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $140.81, but opened at $145.00. Chart Industries shares last traded at $145.94, with a volume of 24,238 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Chart Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.