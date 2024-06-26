Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.31

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.47. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 710 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on LVRO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

