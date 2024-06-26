Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $41.70

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.70, but opened at $43.19. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 20,428 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14.

Praxis Precision Medicines last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

