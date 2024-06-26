Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $29.87

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.87, but opened at $31.00. Affirm shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 2,240,311 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFRM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.66.

The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 174,807 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

