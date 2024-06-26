AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $10.49. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 1,157,785 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 6.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

