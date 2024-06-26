Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.48. Valneva shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 3,236 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

