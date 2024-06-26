LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $4.00. LG Display shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 77,660 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LG Display by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in LG Display by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

