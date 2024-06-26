Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $8.45

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.92. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 44,132 shares traded.

SRRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 291,156 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,168,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,776,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

