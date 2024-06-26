Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $24.22

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.22, but opened at $26.21. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 334,605 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

