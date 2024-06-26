RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Gap Up to $20.21

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $22.32. RXO shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 540,795 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 35,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $727,616.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,629,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,032,109.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Motco increased its position in RXO by 5,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in RXO by 106,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in RXO by 2,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

