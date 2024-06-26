iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.70

Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.70 and last traded at $76.70, with a volume of 1526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.31.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. The company has a market cap of $654.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $745,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

