Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $6.41

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $7.47. Altimmune shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 6,530,264 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Altimmune Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the fourth quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 153.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $2,878,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $4,493,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

