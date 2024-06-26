CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $437.36

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $437.36 and last traded at $437.36, with a volume of 1476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.45.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CACI

CACI International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.56.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CACI International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in CACI International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.