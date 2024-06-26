Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $388.46

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $388.46 and last traded at $388.46, with a volume of 19412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 874,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,907,000 after buying an additional 35,252 shares during the period. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

