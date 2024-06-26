AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.63

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.63 and last traded at $93.33, with a volume of 70877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AerCap by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

