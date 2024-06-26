International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.18

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 333486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

International Paper Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

