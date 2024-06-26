Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.58

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 12044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Diversified Equity Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.