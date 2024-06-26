Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.58

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 12044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

