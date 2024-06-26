Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Trading Down 10%

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02). Approximately 262,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 377,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Mobile Tornado Group Stock Down 10.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.66.

About Mobile Tornado Group

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

