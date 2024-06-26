Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 756 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,071.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $1,081.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $974.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $947.43.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,008.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.