FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Robin Ann Abrams Sells 2,375 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $419.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.98. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.