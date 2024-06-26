Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $1,511,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,498,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,116,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,594,450.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,048,850.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $958,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $957,550.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $952,050.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $1,217,150.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,172,050.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -164.28 and a beta of 2.20. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

