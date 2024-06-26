Pamela Vig Sells 30,559 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

MIRM opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

