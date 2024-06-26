Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 52,000 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $1,112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435,486 shares in the company, valued at $52,095,045.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.23 per share, for a total transaction of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $138,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $379,944.95.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $128,693.88.

Citi Trends Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.38. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

