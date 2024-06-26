William Wei Wang Sells 111,114 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) CEO William Wei Wang sold 111,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $1,181,141.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,248,560.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Wei Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $1,423,384.84.

VIZIO Price Performance

VZIO stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

