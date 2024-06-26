The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) CEO Richard M. Olson Sells 20,000 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Toro Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $106.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Toro’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Toro

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,565,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Toro by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,248 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,751,000 after acquiring an additional 280,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

