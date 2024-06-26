Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 531 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

