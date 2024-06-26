Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 650 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,822,000 after acquiring an additional 380,555 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

