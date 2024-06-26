Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

