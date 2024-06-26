Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 2,529 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.