Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 568,417 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 411,763 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 39.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 249,810 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 162,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 618.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 156,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $280.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.76.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.