Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 2,080,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after buying an additional 421,704 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 1,862.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 232,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 106,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Price Performance

EVGO stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $696.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.54. EVgo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVGO. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

EVgo Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

