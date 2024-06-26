Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

