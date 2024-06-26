Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 180,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,071,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

