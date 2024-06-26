Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,871 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 507.8% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 33.5% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

DIS opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

