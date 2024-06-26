Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 365 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,524 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $187,262,000 after acquiring an additional 448,978 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,058,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $153,593,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,772 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 109,477 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STM. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

