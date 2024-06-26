Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,955,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

