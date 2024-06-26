NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Major Shareholder St Co. Ltd Dong-A Acquires 2,544,530 Shares

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) major shareholder St Co. Ltd Dong-A acquired 2,544,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $7,964,378.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,348,229 shares in the company, valued at $16,739,956.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.37). On average, analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

