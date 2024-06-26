SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Alexander Otto Sells 384,663 Shares of Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Otto sold 384,663 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,577,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,727,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,049,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Alexander Otto sold 191,167 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $2,745,158.12.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Alexander Otto sold 82,984 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $1,194,969.60.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $3,568,248.83.

On Monday, June 10th, Alexander Otto sold 91,778 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,336,287.68.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.63.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,740,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 36.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 206,827 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

