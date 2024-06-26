Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.0% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $393.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

