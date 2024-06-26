Morton Capital Management LLC CA Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.4% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 277,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,553,000 after buying an additional 58,691 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 110,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 40,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $185.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,374 shares of company stock valued at $24,548,073. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

