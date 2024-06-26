nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 195,292 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,019,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 138,319 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $4,361,198.07.

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80.

nCino Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in nCino by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of nCino by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after buying an additional 177,799 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of nCino by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

