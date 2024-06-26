PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 100,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $4,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,899,667.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.36 per share, with a total value of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PBF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.