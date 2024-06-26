Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after buying an additional 315,588 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

