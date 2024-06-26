Randall M. Greenwood Buys 1,050 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) CFO Randall M. Greenwood acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $12,946.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,909.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ UBCP opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.39.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

