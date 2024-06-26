Erin Mannix Sells 494 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 494 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $21,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,228.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GitLab Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GTLB opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GitLab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in GitLab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in GitLab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

