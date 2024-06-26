Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 297 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $14,674.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Paula Green sold 910 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Paula Green sold 229 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $7,497.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $55.26.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWST. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 778,944 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after buying an additional 427,274 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,956,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,766,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

