Rebecca Chambers Sells 260 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Chambers sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $11,957.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rebecca Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $71.85.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after buying an additional 41,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,491,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 332,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 158,997 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

