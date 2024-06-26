Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 348 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $137.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

