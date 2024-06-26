Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after buying an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,964,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,603,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after buying an additional 231,958 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $264.36 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $266.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

